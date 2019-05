© Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Foreign investors have accelerated the reduction of US debt securities, selling $21.7 billion of their holdings in March, according to data released on Wednesday by the US Treasury Department.Russia has cut nearly 85 percent of its US Treasury holdings from $96.9 billion in January 2018. The drop is even more significant from 2012, when Russia held over $170 billion in US debt bonds.The largest US creditor China sold $20.45 billion in Treasuries in March, the most since October 2016, following $1.08 billion in purchases the month before.Japan, the second largest US debt holder, raised its Treasuries holdings to $1.078 trillion, the highest since November 2017, from $1.072 trillion in February.However, another set of Treasury data shows Japan sold $11.07 billion in US government debt in March, the most since February 2018.The US national debt has climbed above $22 trillion this year and is projected to continue rising by a trillion each year over the next decade.