Just because "it's like that on purpose" doesn't mean that the look-at-me hideousness on display at the Met Gala is above criticism -I don't want to think of myself as too narrow-minded to understand the intent behind. In fact, I would venture that I myself have worn much riskier choices relative to the normal people around me (and I don't have fawning assistants and fashion editors to validate my every sartorial idiocy).But, seriously: Jared Leto in a crystal-harness gown holding his own head, corseted actor Ezra Miller with seven eyes on his face, performer Billy Porter carried in on a palanquin by six bare-chested buff men in lame trousers.Yes, I know that the theme was camp, the justification for all the over-the-top gaudiness.So, more like kitsch. Maybe Katy Perry, dressed as a hamburger and a chandelier, got it, though this seems to be just her taste anyway.Attention-seeking - four dresses for Lady Gaga, the train of Cardi B's dress that required 10 people to just carry it, actress Hailee Steinfeld in a dress embroidered with the words "No Photos Please" (haha, very meta).. Now, this is a judgment call, but clothes exist in a frame of reference that both consumers and creators share that comes from our visual culture. A dress does not look like a car, and a dress in the shape of a car looks daft.The entire event just came off as a parody of what "fashion" is, as if designed by someone who hates it. All the most offensive clichés about fashion victims in one place - and completely self-inflicted.Now, some might say that this is of no importance - who cares, let them wear what they want.But considering the all-out ridiculousness that was on display,- in this case near literally.I no longer want to. It's not like they will disinvite me from next year's gala.