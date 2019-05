That list included Margaret Thatcher, he said, before correcting what he called a "Freudian slip," that he was actually referring to current British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Joe Biden is so popular among world leaders, he's having a hard time keeping them all straight.Biden, who would be 78 on Inauguration Day, told a small group of donors in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday that "14 heads of state" have contacted him, and "voiced concerns about Trump."Bloomberg reports Biden decried Trump calling his foes names, before the former vice president called him a "clown" and "no good S.O.B.," according to Bloomberg.Earlier in the day, Biden played to "just a few hundred people" at a rally in the same city earlier in the day: