Biden, who would be 78 on Inauguration Day, told a small group of donors in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday that "14 heads of state" have contacted him, and "voiced concerns about Trump."
Bloomberg reports:
That list included Margaret Thatcher, he said, before correcting what he called a "Freudian slip," that he was actually referring to current British Prime Minister Theresa May.Thatcher died in 2013. She left office in 1990.
Biden decried Trump calling his foes names, before the former vice president called him a "clown" and "no good S.O.B.," according to Bloomberg.
Earlier in the day, Biden played to "just a few hundred people" at a rally in the same city earlier in the day: