One recent and prominent example of this type of medical tyranny involves Professor Chris Exley of Keele University in the United Kingdom, whose focused research into aluminum toxicity led him to conclude that childhood vaccines, many of which contain neurotoxic aluminum, can, in fact, cause autism - a discovery that, if you've been following independent vaccine science for any considerable period of time, is inherently "controversial" and a recipe for trouble.
Like Dr. Andrew Wakefield before him, Prof. Exley merely reported his findings in the interest of public health, as any good scientist would do. And in the process, he's made himself enemy number one of the Vaccine Mafia, which is now trying to destroy his career and life by barring him from raising any further funding for his research endeavors.
In essence, Prof. Exley has officially blown the lid off the highly-destructive nature of aluminum in vaccines, indicating that this common chemical adjuvant has the potential to cause "severe and disabling" autism in children who are injected with it. And for violating the medical establishment's never-to-be-challenged doctrine of "all vaccines are safe and effective," Prof. Exley is now having to endure the ire of the priests and priestesses of the Cult of Vaccination, which are now out for blood.
Support Prof. Exley's GoFundMe to help bring the truth about vaccines and autism to as many people as possible
Prof. Exley was one of the underwriters for an eye-opening 2017 study published in EBioMedicine, a journal associated with The Lancet, which found that underarm cosmetic products - mainly antiperspirant deodorants that contain aluminum - increase users' risk of developing breast cancer.
He's also studied other areas of aluminum toxicity similarly unrelated to vaccines - though vaccines eventually became a natural next-step for his particular area of focus. And rather than censor the progressive course of his research endeavors, Prof. Exley stuck true to science - and for doing this, he's now paying a big price.
The good news, though, is that many people are on Prof. Exley's side, and are working hard to get him funding from other sources. Some of his most ardently faithful followers have actually set up a GoFundMe page to help raise financial support for his continued research endeavors.
In light of the medical establishment's continued betrayal of not only his work but also science at large, it's up to everyday folks who care about truth to step up to the plate to make sure that parents know the truth - and more importantly, to ensure that as many children as possible are protected against toxic injections that could cause them lifelong harm.
"We've seen this drama unfold many times," comments Age of Autism about this latest saga.
"A well respected doctor or researcher begins to ask questions about vaccine safety as a result of the science he or she conducts, and his career is adversely affected ... [Prof. Exley's] funding is dwindling and he needs our help."Also, be sure to check out the book How to End the Autism Epidemic by J.B. Handley.
