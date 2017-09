"Evidence that aluminum-coated particles phagocytozed in the injected muscle and its draining lymph notes can disseminate within phagocytes throughout the body and slowly accumulate in the brain further suggests that alum safety should be evaluated in the long term." (source)

Below is a great lecture given by Dr. Chris Exley , who is one of the worlds' leading experts in the subject of aluminum toxicity, and, as he points out in his lecture (2nd video below), which was spoken at a vaccine safety conference, aluminum has absolutely no place in Earth's biota. Sure, a portion of the Earth's crust is made from it, but it does a great job of keeping it (aluminum) completely separate from living things, it cannot penetrate up to where life thrives, until we started using it. Aluminum has no place in the exterior world, biochemically speaking.Since this lecture was given, multiple studies have surfaced showing that aluminum, from vaccines in particular, does not come into the same methods of excretion as it does when we ingest it from other sources. Injectable aluminum is different because it's used as an adjuvant, which means "helper" and without it the vaccines are pretty much useless. Injectable aluminum is meant to stick around, and eventually it finds its way to the brain.Here's a great video of scientist Dr. Christopher Shaw from UBC explaining why aluminum is a problem, biologically speaking.This is all information that make one wonder, what is going on here, and why are aluminum containing vaccines constantly marketed as completely safe? As we know, a causative role has already been established in patients who have a macrophagic myofasciitis (MMF) lesion in patients who have myalgic encephalomyelitis, or brain inflammation. Myalgia, arthralgia, chronic fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, dysautonomia, and autoimmunity have been temporally linked to aluminium adjuvant-containing vaccine administration (Gherardi and Authier, 2003; Authier et al., 2003; Exley et al., 2009; Rosenblum et al., 2011; Santiago et al., 2014; Brinth et al., 2015; Palmieri et al., 2016).Another fairly recent study (2015) points out:When speaking of the modern day medical industry, one must always bring up the fact of corporate/pharmaceutical tampering. For example a study published in the British Medical Journal and conducted by researchers at the Nordic Cochrane Center in Copenhagen showed that pharmaceutical companies were not disclosing all information regarding the results of their drug trials.Even the FDA has been caught manipulating media and science press. A study published in BMC Medicine showed that alum-containing vaccines were associated with the appearance of aluminum deposits in distant organs, such as the spleen and brain, and wereThe same group from France published another study two years later , emphasizing that there areJust wanted to share a few a few of many facts about it before you watch below. Thanks for reading!