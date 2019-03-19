© Andrew Burton/Getty Images/AFP



The State of Israel seeks any gesture of good will from Arab leaders, yet it looked down on Abdullah II of Jordan.Last Thursday, 500 Jordanians suddenly became employed when Israel and Jordan expanded an agreement allowing Jordanian citizens to work in Eilat hotels. The agreement also includes sleeping arrangements and commuting arrangements as the Jordanians are meant to enter Israel in the morning and return to Jordan in the evening, the deal will provide the Jordanian kingdom millions of dinars annually and thousands of job applications made their ways to the relevant job agencies.On the one hand, the two countries are engaged inwhich is done behind closed doors, on the other hand,On the same day the tourism visas were expanded envoy to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Meir Ben-Shabbat attempted to reach an agreement regarding recent tensions on Temple Mount and returned empty-handed.When the Israeli-Jordanian peace agreement was signed the then-king of Jordan agreed the lands will go on being cultivated by the Israelis despite being Jordanian lands forThe 30 families which reside in Tzofar live off these lands and export millions of dollars' worth of crops to the world as well as to the Israeli market.Shortly after Passover, unless a compromise is reached, the families will have to decide if they mean to begin cultivating the lands facing the uncertainty of being able to reap what they sow.There were voices in Israel who called on the Netanyahu administration to end water sharing with the Jordanians as a reaction to the move, but the water Israel hands over to Jordan is part of a legally binding obligation within the peace deal and the clause about the Tzofar lands was set for a 25-year period when the peace agreement was signed.It followed two incidents that Jordan viewed as problematic,which was meant to spare the Jordanian the cost of building a water pipe from Aqaba to Rabat Amon. Jordanian claims that the project is vital fell on deaf ears.The Jordanian insistence on the lands near Tzofar then, seems like a response of the state to mounting pressures from the Jordanian street voicing displeasure from the existing peace agreement. Perhaps the Jordanians will agree to drop their claim in exchange for rent. Perhaps not, now it's the Israelis' turn to sweat.Israel, which works intensively for years to shape good relations with Arab states, proved immense oversight in this case, seeing asTzofar and the lands of Naharayim, which Jordan also seeks to regain as part of their decision not to renew the clause, were more important than the sum of their parts. To extract them from Israeli hands is pinning a medal on the chests of those who refuse to see the value, for Jordan, in the current peace agreement.Even before he made his decision about the lands public, King Abdullah II of Jordan had to push back hostile public opinions about his decision to go ahead with an agreement to buy gas from Israel. The deal is not a large one from the Israeli point of view, yet it binds Jordan to Israel and may mean a great deal if a regime change should ever take place in that country.Such a move is dangerous and risky, even if the king would abdicate, it would be years until such a state would emerge if at all. What is bound to happen is that Israel will have to deal with ISIS at our longest land border.Yet, on the Right side of Israeli politics,I would not dare to pronounce it hopeless, as the future has a way of surprising.For those asking how is the Jordanian option related to Tzofar, well those who view the former positively had reason to smile a smug "we told you so" smile. The Jordanian move can easily be seen as proof that they do not like Israelis and want us out, if yesterday such smiles were shared by the few, tomorrow they will be worn by those with voices in the administration.