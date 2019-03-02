© ricarg63 / Instagram



Coldest February

While Metro Vancouver saw a great deal of snow this February, the snowfall wasn't the most exceptional component of last month's weather.Vancouver Is Awesome spoke to Matt MacDonald, Meteorologist, Environment Canada, who explained just how the chilly the month was."February's average was 0.4 degrees, which makes it the coldest month on record at YVR. Previously, 1989 held the record with 0.8 degrees. Prior to that the coldest year was 1949 with 1.1 degrees."MacDonald added that the average temperature for February is 4.9 degrees, which is markedly warmer."We saw an interesting weather pattern this month. Three or four arctic fronts pushed down into the region, which we don't typically see. As a result, we've had persistently frigid temperatures - it wasn't just a few cold days."MacDonald adds that another arctic front will move into the region this weekend, which will bring more glacial weather with it. He notes that the chilly temperatures should persist until March 10 or March 11. However, he expects that temperatures should warm up following this.Although February saw the coldest temperatures to date, it also saw some of the greatest amounts of snowfall. In fact, 31.2 cm of snowfall was recorded at YVR, making it the eighth snowiest February on record.The snowiest February on record was in 1949 with 60.7 cm, followed by 1937 with 50.8 cm. Following this, 1990 had the third most snowfall with 45.4 cm.