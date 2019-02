No family would have to spend more than 7 percent of its household income on childcare, no matter the number of kids.



Families with incomes below twice the poverty line, which is roughly $50,000 a year for a family of four, would pay nothing.



Only providers that meet federal safety, staffing and curriculum standards could qualify for the funding. [It will be like another Head Start]

Indian woman, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will unveil a "sweeping plan for universal childcare" on Tuesday, according to the Huffington Post and Bloomberg Leaked details include:It will be a dramatic increase over what the Feds pay now - four times as much.Kamala Harris wants the rich to pay other peoples' rent and all the Democrat candidates so far want free college, free healthcare, and tons more welfare as the borders remain open.