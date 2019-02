Sasquatch researchers suggest that the boy may have been in the care of an animal that he called a bear because it may have, to some degree, resembled a big, hairy creature and he didn't know what a sasquatch (or even an ape) was if it was one.

When 3 year-old toddler Casey Hathaway was found by police three days after he disappeared from his grandmother's backyard in North Carolina, he told his family that he had "made friends with a bear."Most news agencies and reports ultimately ran with the "bear" story and some concluded that the story was a figment of the boy's imagination, but could there be another explanation?Police have suggested that the boy may have been abducted and that his kidnapper may have had a change of heart and returned the boy.But others suggest an alternate story.Debate is raging on social media about the "bear," as noted by the International Cryptozoology Museum One commentor suggested that this is actually the most plausible scenario:How the boy survived in freezing temperatures during heavy downpours in a heavily wooded wilderness for three days is most certainly an interesting topic of discussion.