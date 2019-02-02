SOTT Radio
Mind the Gaps: Locating the Intelligence in Evolution and Design
Former cop jailed for using police computer to vet his Tinder dates
Frances Bell
Fri, 01 Feb 2019 16:33 UTC
Adrian Trevor Moore was a 28-year veteran of WA Police and was nominated as police officer of the year in 2011.
The former senior constable pleaded guilty to 180 charges of using a secure police database to access the information of 92 women he had met, or interacted with, on dating websites including Tinder and Plenty of Fish.
A third of the women were checked by Moore multiple times over several years.
One victim's details were accessed 13 times over six years.
Officer was vetting potential dates
Defence barrister Mark Andrews told the Perth Magistrates Court that Moore was motivated by "curiosity" and was trying to determine the "suitability" of the women he was considering dating.
Mr Andrews said his client "foolishly ... decided to do some due diligence" on the women before meeting up with them.
But prosecutor Tom Pontre told the court Moore's offending over 12 years amounted to a "gross and sustained breach of trust".
Magistrate Geoff Lawrence agreed and said a jail term was necessary.
"There must be a sentence that demonstrates what will occur if custodians of data in our digital age simply access information for their own benefit," he said.
"If people can't trust the public officials ... then they will lose confidence in the system."
Moore was also fined $2,000 for possessing images of bestiality.
There could be more victims
In his sentencing remarks, Mr Lawrence cited Moore's case when referring to recent concerns over the security of personal data in the Federal Government's My Health Record system.
"These people did not 'opt in' to having their personal information accessed by someone not acting in his proper authority," he said.
Outside court, Detective Superintendent Noel Gartlan from the Police Internal Affairs Unit said the investigation into Moore began when one of the victims came forward in January 2018.
He said Moore's six-month jail term sent a strong message.
"Access to personal, private and sensitive information for members of the community cannot be abused by WA Police officers, it cannot be abused by any members of the public service," he said.
Detective Superintendent Gartlan also said it was possible there were more victims.
"If there is anybody who suspects that their information has been accessed by Adrian Moore they should please contact Crime Stoppers."
