Society's Child
'All of us are broke': Gaza's farmers struggle to make living on war's front lines
Al-Monitor
Sat, 02 Feb 2019 11:38 UTC
"The agricultural situation was the worst," Jazia Felfel said. "All farmers are broke."
The couple's farm, located in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, sits near the border with Israel, caught between the Palestinian "right of return" protests and Israeli military sniper fire.
The security situation only adds more pressure for farmers, who must deal with a broken supply chain that affects the quality of their strawberries, blueberries and tomatoes.
A lack of water suitable for irrigation, Gaza's electricity crisis and the constant threat of border closures all affect the Felfels' ability to get their product to market.
"The product that leaves here and arrives on the same day is very different from a product that arrives the next day and is sold the third day," Ahmed Felfel said.
