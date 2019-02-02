Palestinian Gaza farmer

A Palestinian farmer works in his fields in the Gaza Strip village of Khuzaa.
Ahmed Felfel and his wife, Jazia, had a bad harvest this year.

"The agricultural situation was the worst," Jazia Felfel said. "All farmers are broke."

The couple's farm, located in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, sits near the border with Israel, caught between the Palestinian "right of return" protests and Israeli military sniper fire.

The security situation only adds more pressure for farmers, who must deal with a broken supply chain that affects the quality of their strawberries, blueberries and tomatoes.

A lack of water suitable for irrigation, Gaza's electricity crisis and the constant threat of border closures all affect the Felfels' ability to get their product to market.

"The product that leaves here and arrives on the same day is very different from a product that arrives the next day and is sold the third day," Ahmed Felfel said.