Ahmed Felfel and his wife, Jazia, had a bad harvest this year.The couple's farm, located in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, sits near the border with Israel, caught between the Palestinian "right of return" protests and Israeli military sniper fire.A lack of water suitable for irrigation, Gaza's electricity crisis and the constant threat of border closures all affect the Felfels' ability to get their product to market."The product that leaves here and arrives on the same day is very different from a product that arrives the next day and is sold the third day," Ahmed Felfel said.