With the Venezuela crisis escalating after the US' provocative intervention against elected leader Nicolas Maduro last week, an honest admission by National Security Advisor John Bolton was overlooked by the media:Trump's top adviser, who has been branded the most fervent hawk in the administration, has admitted that Washington is heavily invested in political outcomes in Caracas particularly because of Venezuela's vast untapped oil reserves.Indeed, it just so happens that Venezuela has the world's largest proven oil reserves.Speaking to Fox Business host Trish Regan, Bolton said that the US had "a lot at stake" in Venezuela's political crisis, specifically citing the country's oil and the economic benefit it could bring to the US.During a separate appearance on Fox Business, Bolton was less explicit, telling host Stuart Varney thatOf course, Bolton also repeated the usual lines, claiming the US intervention in Venezuela's domestic politics was about ousting an "authoritarian" leader and protecting democracy and human rights - but the comments about oil betrayed what many have suggested is theBolton's interest in seeing the US economy profit off Venezuela's plentiful natural resources shouldn't be much of a surprise. Trump himself has a history of arguing for regime changes in oil-rich countries around the world...but only if US companies benefit.a month after the disastrous US-led NATO intervention which left Libya a failed state. "We'll help you, but we want 50 percent of your oil," he said of Libya in another interview. Trump has also advocated a "take the oil" policy for Iraq in the past.Bolton isn't the only one to admit oil is a primary factor in US actions in Venezuela. Florida's Republican senatorDespite clear admissions that oil is a primary interest for Trump and Bolton, that aspect of Venezuela's crisis has been mostly overlooked by mainstream media in the US and Europe, with journalists, who are usually more hostile to Trump, unquestioningly adopting the narrative that the intervention is about "democracy" instead.Last week, Trump recognized Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaido as the country's interim president, declared Maduro's presidency "illegitimate" and called for regime change.Maduro's government has accused the US of trying to engineer a "coup" and waging an "economic war" against it.