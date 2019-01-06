Saudi Arabian activists

Some of the female Saudi Arabian activists detained by Saudi authorities - From right to left: Samar Badawi, Aziza al-Yusuf and Lajin al-Hathall
A detained female Saudi activist was filmed naked by her captors, who then used the footage against her in interrogation.

London-based Al-Qst Human Rights Organisation revealed the shocking details of the Saudi woman's suffering in a statement yesterday, detailing how the woman in question was deliberately filmed naked by her captors, who then displayed the images on the table in front of her during her interrogation.

According to Al-Qst, one of the interrogators then asked the woman who would protect her after she was arrested and whether human rights organisations would be able to help her. The statement added that the interrogators also flogged other female detainees and electrocuted them, highlighting that three are suffering from severe torture scars, tremors and weight loss.

Al-Qst also pointed out that the former adviser to the Saudi Royal Court, Saud Al-Qahtani, was seen more than once in the torture chambers, where he threatened one of the detainees saying: "I will do whatever I desire with you and then I will decompose your body and flush it down the toilet." Al-Qahtani was sanctioned by the US in October for his alleged role in the brutal murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whose body was allegedly disintegrated and disposed of.

The statement added that one of the detained women was subjected to psychological torture, during which interrogators told her that some members of her family had died and that they need to finish the investigation soon so that she could see their bodies before they were buried.

Al-Qst welcomed the British Independent Investigation Commission's request earlier this week that the Saudi authorities allow them to visit female activists detained in Saudi prisons to monitor their conditions.