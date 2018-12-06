Society's Child
High school students all across France protest education reform with Molotov cocktails
RT
Thu, 06 Dec 2018 18:26 UTC
Intense standoffs between students, protesting education reform, and law enforcement were reported in front of high schools in different French cities. Videos from the scenes show the police, armed with batons, riot shields and tear gas grenades trying to disperse the unruly crowds.
The protesters have been throwing Molotov cocktails and glass bottles at police officers. They also set numerous fires and burnt down several vehicles, parked nearby.
According to AFP, 146 people were arrested during the clashes near two high schools in Mantes-la-Jolie in northern Yvelines department. Two cars were burned following the standoffs.
Similar incidents occurred in schools in other places. In Seine-Saint-Denis, located in northern Ile-de-France region, the protesters blocked the entrance to 37 high schools and two colleges. The ensuing clashes with the police led to nine young people being arrested.
The skirmishes were also reported in the cities of Lyons, Marseille, Toulouse, and the Parisian suburbs. In some cases, the students were armed with sticks, and knives were retrieved after the standoffs, police said.
The renewed protests come after massive anti-government Yellow Vest rallies on Sunday. The protesters, supported by the nation's leading trade unions, came out to denounce the controversial fuel tax hike. Their demands quickly grew to include the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron.
As more than 200 people were arrested after the rallies descended into street battles in downtown Paris, the government agreed to drop the tax hike plan and said it is ready for "dialogue" with the protesters.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Trump has full constitutional power to stop the border invasion without Congress: End the magnet of amnesty
- In over its head, NATO aggression aims for Russian waters
- Pax Americana? Pompeo orders UN, WTO, ICC to bow and comply with a US-led world order
- US Navy ship to Russia's far east, another to enter Black Sea
- Nunes: FBI email chain could provide most damning evidence of FISA abuses yet
- Putin initiates plans for a trilateral summit with India and China
- Germany opposes adding sanctions against Russia over Kerch standoff
- Duterte: 'Kill those useless bishops!'
- Medvedev: Russia seeks to 'feed the whole planet'
- Russia: Constitutional Court upholds border agreement between Chechnya and Ingushetia
- Curtains for the Clintons? Killary tour ticket prices tank, empty venues
- Baby names 'Melania' and 'Ivanka' spike 227% and 362%
- Archaeologists enraged after 6,000-year-old structure Stonehenge site 'damaged' during drilling work
- Russia and Venezuela sign $5bn investment contracts 'to increase oil production'
- DC Comics does propaganda: Superman comic shows victim of 'Russian puppet Assad'
- Iran: Saudi supported militant group suicide attack killed 3, injured 40 in Chabahar
- High school students all across France protest education reform with Molotov cocktails
- Media reports Elysee fears 'putschists', coup attempt during Yellow Vests protests this weekend
- CBS lawyers accuse former CEO Les Moonves of destroying evidence in sexual misconduct investigation
- Luxury property developer accused of Islamophobia after 'airbrushing mosque' out of marketing photos
- Trump has full constitutional power to stop the border invasion without Congress: End the magnet of amnesty
- In over its head, NATO aggression aims for Russian waters
- Pax Americana? Pompeo orders UN, WTO, ICC to bow and comply with a US-led world order
- US Navy ship to Russia's far east, another to enter Black Sea
- Nunes: FBI email chain could provide most damning evidence of FISA abuses yet
- Putin initiates plans for a trilateral summit with India and China
- Germany opposes adding sanctions against Russia over Kerch standoff
- Duterte: 'Kill those useless bishops!'
- Medvedev: Russia seeks to 'feed the whole planet'
- Russia: Constitutional Court upholds border agreement between Chechnya and Ingushetia
- Curtains for the Clintons? Killary tour ticket prices tank, empty venues
- Russia and Venezuela sign $5bn investment contracts 'to increase oil production'
- Iran: Saudi supported militant group suicide attack killed 3, injured 40 in Chabahar
- Media reports Elysee fears 'putschists', coup attempt during Yellow Vests protests this weekend
- Ukrainian MPs want to make Nazi collaborator Bandera a national hero again
- Yemeni gov't, Houthis sign agreement on exchange of detainees
- 'Demonstrating valor from 400km away': Moscow rebuffs Pentagon's naval bravado in Sea of Japan
- OPEC agrees to cut oil production but will wait until meeting with Russia to decide on specific levels
- Outgoing senator Chuck Grassley questioned FBI Director Wray about raid of home of man who blew whistle on Clinton Foundation
- No collusion, 'Flynn is a good man' - key points from Mueller memo
- Baby names 'Melania' and 'Ivanka' spike 227% and 362%
- Archaeologists enraged after 6,000-year-old structure Stonehenge site 'damaged' during drilling work
- DC Comics does propaganda: Superman comic shows victim of 'Russian puppet Assad'
- High school students all across France protest education reform with Molotov cocktails
- CBS lawyers accuse former CEO Les Moonves of destroying evidence in sexual misconduct investigation
- Luxury property developer accused of Islamophobia after 'airbrushing mosque' out of marketing photos
- Colorado cop who kidnapped mentally unstable woman and raped her gets off with 90 day sentence in plea bargain
- 'Failed system': Extensive evidence shows US Dept of Education's approach to campus sexual assault was widely criticized
- Red Cross: Humanitarians can't fix Yemen without a political solution to armed conflict
- More than 7-in-10 California immigrant households receive taxpayer-funded welfare
- Chinese mum fakes son's kidnapping to test husband's love
- Christmas is canceled? Swedish newspaper blasted for renaming the traditional holiday 'winter celebrations'
- Elementary school principal in Nebraska tried to ban slew of Christmas-themed items
- What America is doing to its young people is appalling
- New York City wants to make it illegal to send a sexy pic without affirmative consent
- Mother and children left homeless after police destroy house looking for non-existent suspect
- 'Dresses & braids?' Outrage as German manual shows how to identify 'far-right' children in kindergartens
- Eurojust coordinate arrest of 84 across Europe in crackdown on Italian mob
- The digital gap between rich and poor kids is not what we expected
- Search and rescue in progress for 2 Marine Corps planes off coast of Japan
- London archaeology dig: Skeletons reveal noxious environs in early industrial Britain
- Vast land that slipped beneath North Sea 8,000 years ago reveals its secrets
- Trepanation found on 3,600 year old skulls of disabled brothers in northern Israel
- The great droughts of the 1870s that spanned three continents and killed millions
- Polish archaeologists baffled by ancient bones of child with a bird skull in its mouth
- Out of place and time: Was this alleged 'Oopart' hammer made 100 million years ago?
- A brief history of collective punishment: From the British Empire to Israel and the Palestinians
- Researcher thinks China's pyramids encode astronomical alignments
- James Corbett's "The WWI Conspiracy": A New World Order
- 3,700 years ago, cosmic airburst may have wiped out part of the Middle East
- Before Assange, Manning and Snowden, there was Dr. David Kelly
- Extinct Denisovan people may have colonized Earth's highest plateau in Tibet 30,000 years ago
- Inscription on ancient ring confirms that it belonged to Pontius Pilate
- Eight colorful mummies discovered near the White Pyramid at Dahshur, Egypt
- Study suggests multiple episodes of inter-breeding between Neanderthal and humans
- New Roman history revealed under world's 1st cathedral
- Prehistoric cave art study reveals ancient people had complex knowledge of astronomy and were tracking catastrophic meteor showers
- Ostia Antica: The harbor city of ancient Rome digitally reconstructed
- Ancient American farmers supplemented poor diet with corn fungus
- 5,000 year old boat found during River Boyne fishing trip, near Newgrange, Ireland
- A universal DNA nano-signature common to all cancers
- Observations of young stars are overturning theories of planet formation
- Bringing balance to the universe: New theory could explain missing 95 percent of the cosmos
- New model suggests volcanoes fed by 'mush' reservoirs not molten magma chambers
- Scientists develop blood test designed to detect cancer within just 10 minutes
- Medical breakthrough: Woman gives birth after receiving a uterus from a deceased donor
- Palladium likely to break more records, boosting automakers' costs
- M4.5 earthquake and aftershock in B.C., Canada, "very likely" caused by fracking
- Video simulations show what would happen if asteroids crashed into Earth's oceans
- Professor at NASA admits some UFO sightings can't be "explained or denied"
- NASA's Osiris-Rex arrives at asteroid Bennu after a two-year journey
- Scientists reveal first ever attempt to create image of sun's north pole
- 'For God's sake, fund it': Astronaut pleas for NASA's funding of neglected telescope, says it's best chance of defending Earth from 'city killer' asteroids
- University denies 'Chinese Frankenstein' He Jiankui under house arrest over gene-edited babies claim
- Russia completes trials of new 'Penicillin' anti-artillery system - can pinpoint mortar origin coordinates in seconds without radar
- Soyuz rocket propels ISS crew into space in first manned flight since nearly catastrophic launch failure
- Elephant-sized mammal dating back to dinosaur era throws theory of evolution into disarray
- NASA Curiosity rover discovers another shiny Mars object
- Bee-brained: Are insects 'philosophical zombies' with no inner life?
- A bold new strategy for stopping the rise of superbugs
- Snow already piled high across the Sierra Nevada - Mammoth Mountain tops 100 inches so far
- At least 4 killed in Cyprus flooding
- Lightning bolt kills 3 in Zimbabwe
- Sundog seen in the sky over Frisco, Texas
- Heavy rain, floods and hailstorm hit San Luis, Argentina
- Hailstorm leaves icy flash flood in Saudi city of Sakakah
- Large hailstones kill 18 cows, bring down trees in South Africa
- Hailstorms cut swath across wheatbelt crops in Western Australia
- Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off New Caledonia in South Pacific - Magnitude 7.0 aftershock
- Best of the Web: New research shows methane emissions from livestock have no detectable effect on the climate
- Peeved pachyderm: Elephant tramples 4 people to death in Assam, India
- 'Sarlacc's Pit'- Newly discovered cave in B.C. might be largest ever found in Canada
- Flash flood hits Indonesian city of Semarang
- 30 inches of snow in two days dumped on Cassadaga, New York
- Capistrano Beach in California crumbles: Walkway destroyed, palms uprooted, old buried cars exposed from surf battering
- 7.0 earthquake strikes near Anchorage, Alaska, heavy damage reported - UPDATE - Over 1,800 aftershocks
- Dozens of dead cattle egrets litter I-75 in Lee County, Florida
- 'Hell of a bang': Lightning strike kills 4 cows at farm in Waikato, New Zealand
- Roaming dogs attack woman in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Landslide triggered by heavy rain kills at least 3 in Quindío Department, Colombia
- Loud boom rattles windows, causes plaster to fall from ceilings in Coventry, UK
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain in five hours
- Bright and slow meteor fireball filmed over Spain on Dec. 2
- Meteorite that fell in Madagascar came from early solar system
- Watch as brilliant blue fireball streaks through sky in Hungary - Seen by stargazers in EIGHT other countries
- Meteor fireball streaks over Toronto
- Glowing green fireball caught on dashcams streaking across Siberia's skies
- Meteor fireball seen in sky from San Diego to Los Angeles
- People in southern Alabama report loud booming noise
- 'Mysterious' objects hit two cars in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Blue meteor fireball streaks over Texas, sonic boom reported
- Kaboom! Residents report loud boom in Natchez, Mississippi
- Two mystery 'explosions' heard across large parts of Doncaster, UK
- Astronomers spot 2 meteor fireballs in 2 hours over southern Spain - 4 for the region in November
- Meteor fireball caught on camera in Loughborough, UK
- Bright meteor fireball on Nov.11 over Jaén, Spain - 3rd for the month in the region
- Video taken of meteor fireball near Lexington, Kentucky
- Loud, building-rattling boom sounds off over Tillamook, Oregon
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- If cannabis can kill "incurable" brain cancer, why is it criminalized?
- CDC claims flu shots reduce deaths in the elderly; so why have mortality rates substantially increased along with increases in vaccine uptake?
- The sound of fall weather: Can leaf blowers make you deaf?
- New York State senator gets sick for two weeks, then dies after getting flu shot
- Regular exercise may keep your body 30 years 'younger'
- Happy hormones: Goat yoga - the greatest of all time or a passing fad?
- Genetics be damned! Kids can overcome genetic susceptibility for obesity
- Flashback: Key to longevity, according to the third oldest Icelander: no health foods, vegetables or fruit
- Scientists weigh in: Should you be eating a high-fat, low-carb diet?
- UK: Ineffective flu vaccine contributed to 50,000 extra deaths last winter - ONS
- Chrono-nutrition, circadian clocks and the importance of meal timing
- Electrical stimulation of the brain can 'significantly' improve mood, depression
- Environmental neurotoxin's link to dementia
- US government loses landmark vaccine lawsuit
- U.S. Payouts for vaccine injuries and deaths keep climbing: $4 billion and growing
- The nutritional value of light
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Chronic pain: Is it all in your head?
- CDC warns vicious tick species capable of spreading diseases to humans & other animals has invaded US
- Can you really live on meat alone?
- How does our diet affect circadian rhythms?
- Are our dreams glimpses of other dimensions?
- Study finds millennial men continue to value traditional masculine qualities
- How dealing with past trauma may be the key to breaking addiction
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: How To Survive A Totalitarian Nightmare: The Psychology Of Tyranny
- Children who start school a year early more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD, study shows
- Fearing fear itself
- Ian Stevenson: Birthmarks and birth defects corresponding to wounds on deceased persons
- What's in a name? The surprising ways your name affects your life
- Not in front of the kids: Children can detect their parents' emotional suppression
- Muscle tension caused by trapped emotions
- Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology: Facebook can cause depression
- Political division is destroying civil society - but feeling gratitude can lift us up
- New Study: Human brain stays alive for hours after death
- Bad Science - Psychopaths and successful creative types have one thing in common
- Cortisol the 'stress hormone' linked to early toll on thinking ability
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Stoic Roots of Christianity: Self-Transcendence Through Meaning and Responsibility
- Raising awareness for 'forest therapy'
- Seeing and transforming the most negative parts of ourselves into something constructive
- Study: People posting lots of pictures to social media became 25% more narcissistic in four months
- 'Human-like' brain waves produced in lab-grown mini-brains
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Please President Assad: Arm French protestors to end the Macron regime's 'brutal crackdown'
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
- Bear and fox demand food payment from passing tourists
- Is every other Russian in London really a spy or informant? #ICYMI checks it out
- CDC Warning: People with dirt on Clintons have 843% greater risk of suicide
- Florida recount finalized, Al Gore declared president!
Quote of the Day
...if the American people had ever known the truth about what we Bushes have done to this nation, we would be chased down in the streets and lynched.
Recent Comments
Very nice soft side for fascist like Le Pen. The Gilets Jaunes have failed to show any concern for the environment. Driving on the cheap will...
Why just obesity? Why not the genetic susceptibility to everything? Genes working in tandem with the environment.
Most likely because they had to have their 'shot' early too? Like autism, ADHD is increasing in tandem to the amount of vaccinations that are...
My guess is because it can't make huge profits for big pharma or provide them with new (sick) customers. It's not about curing people it's about...
Who invented the Guillotine? Antoine Louis. [Link] Auto-da-fe anyone? We are in devolution probably.