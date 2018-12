© Reuters / Jean-Paul Pelissier



More than a hundred have been arrested as students employ Molotov cocktails in fierce clashes with police near high schools across France, following Yellow Vest mayhem in Paris. The police used tear gas to disperse the crowds.The protesters have been throwing Molotov cocktails and glass bottles at police officers. They also set numerous fires and burnt down several vehicles, parked nearby.According to AFP, 146 people were arrested during the clashes near two high schools in Mantes-la-Jolie in northern Yvelines department. Two cars were burned following the standoffs.The renewed protests come after massive anti-government Yellow Vest rallies on Sunday. The protesters, supported by the nation's leading trade unions, came out to denounce the controversial fuel tax hike. Their demands quickly grew to include the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron.As more than 200 people were arrested after the rallies descended into street battles in downtown Paris, the government agreed to drop the tax hike plan and said it is ready for "dialogue" with the protesters.