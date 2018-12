Now, more than a year into the #MeToo movement-with its devastating revelations of harassment and abuse in Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and beyond-Wall Street risks becoming more of a boys' club, rather than less of one . . . In this charged environment, the question is how the response to #MeToo might actually end up hurting women's progress. Given the male dominance in Wall Street's top jobs, one of the most pressing consequences for women is the loss of male mentors who can help them climb the ladder.

For more than a year now, powerful men across many industries have been brought down by revelations that they sexually harassed or assaulted women at work. For the ones left standing, learning what constitutes appropriate workplace behavior has been a necessary part of hanging on to their jobs. For people, like, say, Harvey Weinsteinor Matt Lauer-both of whom deny any wrongdoing!-this exercise would be akin to learning to walk again after a horrible accident paralyzed half of their bodies. But for normal people who are not suspected sexual predators, it actually shouldn't be that difficult to identify bad things like rape, unwanted touching, asking employees out on dates, commenting on colleagues' appearances, promising raises or promotions for sexual favors, and so on.for fear of doing something that could be construed as sexual harassment. (Pence, who reportedly calls his wife "Mother," also insists on her presence if he attends an event where alcohol is served.) An infrastructure-investing manager says he won't meet with a female employee in rooms that don't have windows; in addition, he "keeps his distance in elevators." Another man, in private equity, has a new, self-imposed rule that says he's not allowed to have a business dinner with any women who are 35 or younger. (Apparently, after 35, there's no risk of doing anything appropriate, as women turn into old hags.)The horror stories continue. An investment adviser who oversees roughly 100 employees said he started to reconsider having one-on-ones with junior females. Others are refusing to sit next to female colleagues on flights and booking hotel rooms on different floors during work trips.Men, employment attorney Stephen Zweigtold Bloomberg, are concerned about "a false accusation," and "fear what they cannot control."Indeed, it's a hard world out there for men who are largely protected from lawsuits thanks to an industry-wide preference for forced arbitration and a preponderance for N.D.A.s. But avoiding women at all costs doesn't just make the men of Wall Street look like weird Mike Pences who apparently can't control themselves in the presence of the devil sex. It also has a damaging effect on the careers of the women they're shunning for fear of being accused of sexual harassment:Lisa Kaufman, chief executive officer of LaSalle Securities, told Bloomberg. "Advancement typically requires that someone at a senior level knows your work, gives you opportunities, and is willing to champion you within the firm. It's hard for a relationship like that to develop if the senior person is unwilling to spend one-on-one time with a more junior person." Or if the senior person is taking cues from a guy who thinks the Aunt Jemima bottle is giving him lascivious winks from across the table.