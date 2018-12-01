© YouTube/Adapt 2030

Ice increasing off of Antarctica

Undersea volcanoes warming coastal ocean waters and the Arctic Circle

Earthquakes can be triggered by solar activity

Cosmic Ray effects on Earths clouds and atmosphere

Electric Geology

Pulse water under the ice 9 year cycles

Corbyn's work published in a peer-reviewed journal was in the Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics (2001)

Astrophysist Piers Corbyn of WeatherAction long range forecasters and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss what to expect moving deeper into the Grand Solar Minimum and how much Earth's temperatures will drop from this point forward.