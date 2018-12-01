electric universe
© YouTube/Adapt 2030
Astrophysist Piers Corbyn of WeatherAction long range forecasters and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss what to expect moving deeper into the Grand Solar Minimum and how much Earth's temperatures will drop from this point forward.
  • Ice increasing off of Antarctica
  • Undersea volcanoes warming coastal ocean waters and the Arctic Circle
  • Earthquakes can be triggered by solar activity
  • Cosmic Ray effects on Earths clouds and atmosphere
  • Electric Geology
  • Pulse water under the ice 9 year cycles
  • Corbyn's work published in a peer-reviewed journal was in the Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics (2001)

