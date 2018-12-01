- Ice increasing off of Antarctica
- Undersea volcanoes warming coastal ocean waters and the Arctic Circle
- Earthquakes can be triggered by solar activity
- Cosmic Ray effects on Earths clouds and atmosphere
- Electric Geology
- Pulse water under the ice 9 year cycles
- Corbyn's work published in a peer-reviewed journal was in the Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics (2001)
Sources
For more information read Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection by Pierre Lescaudron and Laura Knight-Jadczyk.