Russia's fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57 will have a long-range air-to-surface missile with a greatly extended range, the head of a leading Russian arms producer said.The Sukhoi Su-57 multipurpose jet may receive a new weapon system meant to hit targets on the ground from well outside the range of anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy. At least that's the implication of what Boris Obnosov, the head of Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV), told Zvezda, the TV channel of the Russian defense ministry.In an interview about the Su-57 for an upcoming documentary, Obnosov said aThe edited interview does not name any specific weapon systems and the Su-57's semi-classified characteristics mean there is some uncertainty about what missiles it would be able to deploy once in service.KTRV is a leading Russian missile conglomerate. Among its products, which the Su-57 is rumored to become a platform for, is the Kh-31, a long-range air-to-surface missile meant to destroy radar installations and ships, depending on the variant.Another contender for the product Obnosov described is the Kh-59MK2, which, according to some sources, had been successfully deployed from a Su-57.