Five people have been shot in a busy downtown area of Denver, Colorado. One of the victims died at the scene. Police were still looking for the armed attacker late Monday night.The shooting took place in Lower Downtown just after 4 pm local time on Monday, Denver police said. Three victims have been transported to Denver Health in critical condition immediately in the wake of the shooting. Police said their injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.There is no information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or suspects.A fifth victim was brought into hospital later, police confirmed in a Twitter update following reports by witnesses that a woman, who could not be located at the scene, had suffered an injury to her leg.The incident happened at the intersection of 21st and Lawrence streets, three blocks away from Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team. Police have blocked off the area and closed several nearby roads."We're obviously concerned" about a shooting in the heavily trafficked urban area, Schepman said, adding that the Denver PD detectives were working hard to get more information on the case.Schepman said there were no indications the two incidents were connected.