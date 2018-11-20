police line
© Joshua Lott / Reuters
Four people, including the attacker, were shot and later died at the Mercy Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, police have confirmed. A police officer responding to the active shooter alert is among the victims.

According to dispatch reports cited by local media, a woman and an officer were shot on Monday afternoon, as well as a man reported to be the attacker.

Police conducted a search of the hospital, which was partially evacuated.



The wounded officer was in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, Chicago police confirmed.

Police have confirmed that neither the attacker, nor his three victims have survived the shooting.


A witness told WBBM-TV that a man shot a woman in the parking lot after an argument, then entered the hospital and kept shooting. Another witness saw a man shooting someone on the ground repeatedly, until police arrived and exchanged fire with the attacker.


The Mercy Hospital incident follows another lethal weekend in Chicago, with two people killed and 19 wounded in shootings across the city.