© Joshua Lott / Reuters

Four people, including the attacker, were shot and later died at the Mercy Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, police have confirmed. A police officer responding to the active shooter alert is among the victims.According to dispatch reports cited by local media, a woman and an officer were shot on Monday afternoon, as well as a man reported to be the attacker.Police conducted a search of the hospital, which was partially evacuated.The wounded officer was in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, Chicago police confirmed.A witness told WBBM-TV that a man shot a woman in the parking lot after an argument, then entered the hospital and kept shooting. Another witness saw a man shooting someone on the ground repeatedly, until police arrived and exchanged fire with the attacker.