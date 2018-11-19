© Reuters / Fabian Bimmer

Police in Denmark say a man has been shot and critically injured after he attempted to attack patrolling officers with a knife in a suburb of Aarhus.The incident unfolded around 1pm local time as a knife-wielding man lunged at officers on Karen Blixens Boulevard in Brabrand.Police opened fire on the assailant and the man is now in a "critical condition," according to local law enforcement.A large police presence remains in the area as a technical examination is carried out.Police have not commented on whether the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack.