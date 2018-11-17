Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he doesn't expect any progress toward establishing peace in eastern Ukraine until after Ukrainian elections, which he said he hopes will produce a new president next year.Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's office blasted Putin's statement on November 15,Speaking at a news conference in Singapore, Putin said efforts by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine -- the so-called Normandy Four --Putin said he hopes a new presidential administration in Kyiv next year will dedicate itself to peacefully resolving the conflict between the government and Moscow-backed separatists that has killed more than 10,300 people since 2014."The current Ukrainian authorities have not shown any desire to implement the Minsk agreements --," Putin said, claiming thatUkrainian presidential press secretary Sviatoslav Tseholko wrote on Facebook that Poroshenko wants a peaceful settlement in eastern Ukraine, but "will never agree on peace on the terms of an aggressor country."Kyiv and Western governments accuse Russia of providing arms and troops to help the Ukrainian separatists, and say that Russia is not carrying out its part of the Minsk peace plan by withdrawing that support. The Kremlin denies the accusations.