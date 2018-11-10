© Ahmad Atwah Jordanian tour guide



After Dead Sea flooding two weeks ago killed 21 Jordanians, the country is facing today more intense flooding in Petra. (Video: @AlghadNews) pic.twitter.com/FyJAR21DK1 — Aaron Magid (@AaronMagid) November 9, 2018



More flash flooding hits #Jordan (near Petra) after the tragic loss of life from #floods in late October. Via @tarifi98 and @CLIMATEwBORDERS pic.twitter.com/KFK1LoHW8Y — WMO | OMM (@WMO) November 9, 2018



The Siq Canyon in #Petra - flash floods 2018. The whole of Petra has warning and was evacuated in plenty of time. pic.twitter.com/P3qPdkT9bS — Angela c (@AngelaCarmelIL) November 9, 2018



, according to Al Arabiya news channel correspondent.The Jordanian civil defense rescued a young girl and recovered the body of her sister after heavy flash floods swept their father's vehicle in the Malih area of the governorate of Madaba, while 11 others were injured in different areas of the country.A spokesman for the Civil Defense Iyad al-Amro, told Al Arabiya that members of the Civil Defense were searching for three other missing members of the surviving child's family.Jumana Ghunaimat, Minister of State for Media Affairs and government spokesperson, said that the security departments are coordinating the rescue operations in more than one area which had heavy rainfall, noting that 3,762 tourists were evacuated in the city of Petra in southern Jordan.The southern part of Jordan witnessed flash floods due to torrential rain, especially in the areas of Maan, Wadi Musa, Petra tourist city, and the provinces of Madaba and al-Balqa.The Minister of the Interior, the Minister of State for Public Information, the Government's spokesperson and other senior officials gathered at the National Center for Security and Crisis Management to monitor the situation.