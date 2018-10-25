Anderson took specific aim at the San Francisco Archdiocese though, saying that church leaders have released "zero" names of clergy accused of sexual misconduct, despite the numbers that his team found.

As dioceses around the country are disclosing names of priests accused of misconduct, a law firm on Tuesday released a report containing the names of 212 Catholic Clergy members accused of sexual misconduct in the Bay Area. The report , compiled by lawyers from Jeff Anderson and Associates based in St. Paul, Minn.,It was initially reported that there were 263 names on the list but 51 of those names were duplicates, because some of the priests served in multiple diocese.So why release the names? Because it's important to let other survivors know that they weren't alone, said Tom Emens, a sex abuse survivor, at a news conference in San Francisco."This is the hardest thing I've ever done," Emens said. "But it's also the most necessary. I'm an empowered survivor. What happened to me should never happen to any child." He said he was coming forward so that there "wouldn't be any more secrets."There are at least 101 priests who are alive, but whose whereabouts are not immediately known to the public, the lawyers said.KTVU reached out to all the dioceses on Tuesday. Oakland Diocese spokeswoman Helen Osman said in an email that Barber announced earlier this month that he would release a full list of credibly accused clergy within 45 days. "We have nothing to hide," Barber said at the time. Mike Brown, a spokesman for the San Francisco Archdiocese, said church leaders will review the list of names "even though we are very uncertain how his list was assembled and with what criteria. This will take a bit of time." In the meantime, Brown said, "Cordileone continues to meet with his parishioners throughout the Archdiocese and many other consultors, to hear their overall concerns about this crisis in the church and to decide on a course of action for the Archdiocese."The Diocese of San Jose released a statement that said, "it is heart-breaking to see the list of so many who have betrayed and abused innocent children in these horrific ways... Diocese of San Jose remains resolute in our commitment to provide healing and reconciliation for the victims/survivors. This will allow us to begin the process of restoring trust that has been painfully eroded by those in positions of leadership and trust by being accountable and transparent for what has happened in the past within the Diocese of San Jose."Following Oakland's announcement, McGrath in San Jose on Oct. 19 released the names of 15 priests who were found to have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children within the diocese.On Tuesday, however, Anderson, who first started suing priests in California in 1993 for abuse in the Los Angeles, San Bernardino and San Diego dioceses, said the San Jose number is "seriously deficient," as he and his team found double that number.In San Jose, the diocese said 10 of the 15 are dead and the remaining were permanently banned from the ministry. Eight of the 15 had already been identified publicly through court cases and news reports.At the time, McGrath said the sexual abuse of children and young people is a sin.Anderson acknowledged that many cases have been settled or not fully evaluated in civil court. Therefore, they wrote that "the allegations should be considered just allegations and should not be considered proved or substantiated in a court of law."Dioceses across California and the U.S. have been disclosing names as part of an effort by church leaders to reassure parishioners following a stunning August report by Pennsylvania authorities.The report detailed extensive efforts to cover up decades of abuse involving clergy and children.The Associated Press contributed to this report.