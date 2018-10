the majority desist

it has become more socially acceptable to be a transgender man than a gay woman

we aren't yet able to tell who will fall into the category of those who will desist (which is the majority) as opposed to the minority who persist and who would actually benefit from transitioning.

Debra W. Soh holds a Ph.D. in sexual neuroscience research from York University and writes about the science and politics of sex. Follow her at@DrDebraSoh.

When I was a Ph.D. student in sexology, I had a conversation with a colleague that forever cemented, in my mind, why I needed to speak out against the transitioning of children with gender dysphoria. Nowadays, every left-leaning parent and educator seems content to take a child's word at face value if they say they were born in the wrong body, not realizing that by doing so, an important conversation is being brushed aside.On the day in question, our research lab had just finished our weekly meeting, and I chatted with my colleague as I packed up my things to head back to my office. He had told me previously about his son, who from the moment he was born, announced that a mistake had been made - "I'm a girl," he would say.As a little boy, his son loved playing with dolls. He would wear his mother's dresses and high heels, and wanted to grow his hair long like Princess Jasmine from the movie, "Aladdin." At school, he preferred the company of girls to that of boys, who were rambunctious and mean.I grew up as a straight woman in the gay community, at a time when homophobia was rampant in North American society. I witnessed the harassment and ignorance that my friends faced on a daily basis. Most, as a result, hid their sexual orientation from anyone outside of the community, and few were openly out to their families.Although things have definitely improved since then, discrimination against gay people still exists. And as I've watched as glowing stories about transgender children have flooded every progressive news outlet over the last few years, every one of them appalls and saddens me.Conversion therapy seeks to change a person's sexual orientation. No mental health professional in their right mind conducts this type of therapeutic intervention anymore, because it is understood thatfrom a very young age.- whether someone feels masculine or feminine -in prepubescent children and grows more stable into adulthood.All of the available research following gender dysphoric children longitudinally shows that; they outgrow their feelings of dysphoria by pubertyChildren will say they "are" the opposite sex because that's the only language they have to express to adults that they want to do things the opposite sex does.Another phenomenon that points to homophobia as a possible motivation for transitioning is that of rapid-onset gender dysphoria (ROGD), wherein adolescent and college-aged girls suddenly declare to their parents that they want to transition, without any previous signs of being distressed about their birth sex. This desire to transition usually manifests during or after puberty, yet these girls don't meet any of the diagnostic criteria for gender dysphoria. A study published last month on ROGD - one that gained widespread media attention for infuriating transgender activists - found thatWhy would this be the case? Along with the physical and emotional discomfort that is typical of undergoing puberty,. The study's findings also showed that, because teachers were more concerned about anti-trans bullying than bullying that was anti-gay.As children grow up, parents will undoubtedly notice if their son is effeminate. For those who are troubled at the thought of having a girly son, transitioning offers a promising solution - by allowing a child to transition, a feminine boy now presents as a feminine girl.This same logic extends to a child's future sexual orientation. On some level, these parents likely know that there is a chance their feminine son will grow up to be sexually attracted to men. Instead of allowing this to happen, they may be more than happy to go along with facilitating their child's requests to transition to the opposite sex, so that to the outside world, that child will appear heterosexual - an adolescent boy who is attracted to other boys will appear to be straight if he transitions to female.In some cases, a child may internalize their families' anti-gay sentiments, which adds to their desire to transition., and I understand why some transgender activists and their allies find this information so threatening; it could potentially be used as evidence that transgender people don't really exist, or they should be forced to not feel the way that they do. One meta-analysis of 28 studies showed thatSince I began writing about this issue several years ago, many of my friends have told me how relieved they were to not have grown up in today's political climate. As children, they similarly voiced unhappiness about their bodies and felt that they identified with the opposite sex, but eventually grew up to feel comfortable living as gay men. They fear they would have decided to transition, because transitioning is now considered a viable, and almost commonplace, way to resolve this.The public understands that attitudes towards gay people were once abhorrent, and they also understand that many interventions aimed at "changing" gay people were unethical.Yet of children who exhibit signs of gender dysphoria,In determining the answer, we must be resolute in following the scientific evidence, and not forget that gay people deserve love and acceptance, too.