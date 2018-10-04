© Tom Williams / Reuters



They literally know nothing,"

Arguing that Republicans have shown nothing but respect for the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Senator Lindsey Graham brought up a quote from the 1990s. But some reporters didn't get it.Speaking at The Atlantic Festival on Wednesday, Graham (R-South Carolina) was asked about President Donald Trump's alleged mockery of Christine Blasey-Ford at a Mississippi rally the night before.."Everything he said was factually true," Graham retorted, adding that Ford has been treated with utmost courtesy by both Trump and the Republican senators. Contrast that, he said, with "This is what happens when you go through a trailer park with a $100 bill."Young Turks host John Iadarola was horrified, thinking that Graham was talking about Ford:A Yahoo News reporter retweeted Iadarola and, within 20 minutes, Yahoo tweeted the same claim, misquoting Graham entirely. (The tweet was later deleted.)There is just one teeny, tiny problem with Iadarola and Yahoo's tweets:"Drag a hundred-dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you'll find," Carville said in January 1996. He clarified it was not a reference to Paula Jones, but Gennifer Flowers; both women accused then-president Clinton of sexual abuse.Mollie Hemingway, usually a calm and composed senior editor at The Federalist, was so infuriated by Yahoo's tweet she replied in all caps:Indeed, so egregious was the mistake that one of CNN's White House reporters felt compelled to step in and correct the record.It gets better, though: even though Graham's interviewer was quick to clarify that the quote was back from the Clinton administration and its itinerant sex scandals, Iadarola continued to argue Graham was applying it to Ford:How could Iadarola and Yahoo get this wrong? Even a cursory internet search would have brought up the quote's origins. The answer might lie in an observation by former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes.Back in 2016, operating under the assumption that Hillary Clinton would be the next president and that Obama administration policies would go on forever, Rhodes bragged in an interview with the New York Times Magazine how he created an "echo chamber" to sell the Iran nuclear deal, using the youth and ignorance of the press.