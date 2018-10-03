A deafening thunderstorm that accompanied a heavy rainfall recorded in some communities in Ekiti State, has killed 23 cows.The incident, which occurred at Okeowa Eluju, a farmstead in Iloro-Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area, it was gathered yesterday, is causing panic among residents.Residents of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said a deadly lightning from a thunderstorm killed the cows.Narrating his ordeal to newsmen, Abdullahi Kadiri, the herder of Fulani of Ilorin described the incident as a strange occurrence.According to him, "I went to farm after about six hours of downpour on Monday morning only to discover that 23 of my cows had died. There was no trace of bodily injuries on the dead cows.I want to believe it is an act of God since I did not offend or quarrel with anyone."Kadiri, who hinted that he was born into the cow business, however said he had never experienced such in his 35 years of rearing cattle.The regent of the community, High Chief Joseph Alofe, described Kadiri as a gentle and peace loving businessman.The community leader, who also described the incident as strange, called on well-meaning individuals to assist the herder in order to revive his business.