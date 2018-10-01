Cool and wet September
September 2018 was way colder than normal in Saskatoon with temperatures trending a whopping four degrees cooler than normal overall.
Most of that was on the daytime high side of the scale with the mercury averaging out an impressive 5.4 degrees cooler than seasonal with overnight lows 2.5 degrees below normal.
The final day of the month was the coldest ever record in Saskatoon with the mercury plunging back to -8.7 C breaking a century old record of -8.3 C from 1918.
A total of 37.1 millimetres of rain and melted snow fell at the airport throughout the month, which is 105 per cent of the normal amount of 35.4 millimetres that's seen on average in September.