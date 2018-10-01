© SkyTracker Weather



Cool and wet September

100-year-old low temperature record broken in Saskatoon on Sunday as temps fell bacl to -8.7 degrees breaking the previous record of -8.3 from 1918! https://t.co/GoT8LLepIk #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/AT6ChDbUOo — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 1, 2018



Century-old cold record shattered as snow slides in to start October.with temperatures trending a whoppingMost of that was on the daytime high side of the scale with the mercury averaging out an impressive 5.4 degrees cooler than seasonal with overnight lows 2.5 degrees below normal.A total of 37.1 millimetres of rain and melted snow fell at the airport throughout the month, which is 105 per cent of the normal amount of 35.4 millimetres that's seen on average in September.