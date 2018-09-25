© Unknown

"The scope of this activity suggests that government-exclusive spyware is widely used to conduct activities that may be illegal in the countries where the targets are located, Citizen Lab reported. "While some of these infections may reflect usage of out-of-country VPN or satellite Internet service by targets, it is possible that several countries may be actively violating United States law by penetrating devices located within the U.S."

"licensed only to legitimate government agencies for the sole purpose of investigating and preventing crime and terror."

Cellphone spyware sold by an Israeli security firm is suspected of being used against targets in dozens of countries including the United States, researchers warned on Tuesday,Known asresearchers from the University of Toronto's Citizen Labdemocratic and otherwise, Washington Times daily has reported.Sold by NSO Group of Herzliya, Israel,Citizen Lab researchers scoured the internet for servers associated with Pegasus spyware during a two-year period ending August 2018, in turn discoveringtheir the same source added.Ultimately researchers detected a total of 45 countries "where Pegasus operators may be conducting surveillance operations," including the U.S., Citizen Lab reported.NSO Group disputed the report in a statement, touting its products asNSO Group could not immediately be reached for further comment.At least six of the countries where Citizen Lab detected Pegasus operations have "previously been linked to abusive use of spyware to target civil society," the report further stated.