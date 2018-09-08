© Sputnik / Grigori Sisoyev

The crane only damaged part of the protective fence of the bridge, the press service for Taman Road Service stated, adding that no serious injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.A storm on Saturday over the Kerch Strait broke the mooring of a pontoon crane, causing the crew to lose control over the vehicle and pushing it towards the Crimean Bridge.After the storm, traffic on the left side of the bridge was limited due to the accident with the crane.