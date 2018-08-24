"In an interview with Ukrainian media outlet, UATV, Ross Spagrud, the owner of Winnipeg-based PGW Defense Technologies, confirmed that the firm is providing Ukraine with the LRT-3, .50 BMG bolt action rifle. He said the deal is worth around $1 million," the newspaper said.
The Global Affairs department of the Canadian government "has declined to provide any details, stating it must protect the commercial interests of the firm involved." However, the office of Canadian parliament member James Bezan said that Global Affairs Canada had approved the sale last week. In May, Bezan on behalf of Canada's Conservative Party called on the ruling Liberal Party to start supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine.
In the autumn of 2017, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said following a meeting with Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko that Ottawa may supply lethal weapons to Kiev. Around 200 Canadian instructors have been deployed to Ukraine as part of the Unifier operation to train Ukrainian military personnel.
Comment: You can watch Ross Spagrud of PGW Defence Technologies in the cited interview with UATV whereby he expounds on his companies sale to the Ukrainian neofascists military while saying "Every Ukrainian in Canada almost certainly would support initiatives like this that are designed to protect the needs of their homeland."
What "homeland" is Mr. Spagrud talking about, the one taken over by neofascists in a western backed coup? He certainly does not speak for all Canadians, just some expats and clappers, such as Chrystia Freeland, the Foreign Affairs Minister for Canada who will undoubtedly have a hand in this sale.