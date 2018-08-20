gop candidates

Senate candidate John James (on left) and Congressional candidate Ron Bassilian (on right)
A recent study by the leftist website VICE News found that Twitter was censoring top pro-Trump lawmakers.

Twitter is targeting pro-Trump Republican lawmakers Matt Gaetz, Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan and John Ratcliffe with the same shadowbanning technique.

Twitter is also censoring prominent pro-Trump accounts including: Mike Cernovich, Jack Posobiec, Paul Joseph Watson, TGP's Jim Hoft, TGP's Cassandra Fairbanks, TGP's Lucian Wintrich, TGP's Cristina Laila and Laura Loomer among others.

In July Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-CA) announced he was filing a FEC complaint against Twitter after he discovered his account was being throttled by the social media company.

And now this... Twitter is also censoring the accounts for Republican candidates.

President Trump endorsed "star" Republican John James in the Republican primary for US Senator from Michigan.

But you may not find John James on Twitter because he is being shadow-banned because he is the Republican candidate. Via Reddit The Donald:
twitter shadow ban
Likewise, Republican Ron Bassilian is running for Congress in California.

But Ron's Twitter page is also being censored.



These are just the Republican candidates we know about. There are likely dozens if not hundreds more being censored by Twitter.