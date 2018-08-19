The result, in just a short period of time, has been a 'perfect storm' of social chaos, so perfect that it's as if events 'conspired' to bring it about. But if events conspired, then surely conspirators facilitated that?
Speaking of conspiracies... was the recent bout of censorship of social media pundits, mostly on the 'right' but also one or two on the 'left', a result of simple breaching of terms of service, or is something else afoot?
Join Joe & Niall on this week's NewsReal for a discussion on the who, how and why of this manufactured 'clash of civilizations'.
Running Time: 01:20:29
Download: OGG, MP3