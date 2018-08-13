Rising sea levels have put scores of cities at risk of being flooded out of existence. In many cases the city itself is also sinking, further adding to the danger.
Comment: Even if the article would like to give the readers the view that rising sea levels is the cause, then as the article goes to show, it is not sea level rising that is the cause, but rather the sinking of these cities due to excess water extraction and other natural causes.
Here's five of the most imperilled cities.
Jakarta, Indonesia
Indonesia's capital on the island of Java is home to 10 million people and has a whopping 13 rivers running through it. As much as 40 percent of the city is below sea level. The city also has the dubious title of the fastest sinking city in the world.
The extraction of groundwater and lax regulation has been been identified as two massive contributors to the sinking of Jakarta, as the removal of water from the ground causes it to subside.
Most of north Jakarta could be submerged by 2050. The area has sunk 2.5 meters (8.2ft) in the last decade and, in some parts, it is sinking by as much as 25cm a year.
Venice, Italy
Italy's picturesque tourist magnet is built on more than 100 islands and has a marshy foundation. The city stands on a bed of sediment at the mouth of the River Po, making it particularly vulnerable to flooding.
The UNESCO World Heritage Site is flooded with tourists who also place a strain on the sewage and canal system. The city isn't quite sinking but water is slowly creeping up around it's buildings and they are becoming submerged.
New Orleans, Louisiana
Visitors to New Orleans would probably be surprised to learn that the city famous for its music, food and nightlife could soon be famous for its alarming rate of subsidence.
New Orleans has also seen the effects of groundwater pumping which leads to sinking. Almost half of the Louisiana city is below sea level, thanks to an engineering error that drained water from parts of the land, allowing people to build there. The draining caused air pockets in the ground, which eventually led it to sink. By the 1930s, one third of the city sank below sea level, and by the 2000s, it was almost half.
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Extensive groundwater extraction is also wreaking havoc with Bangladesh's most populated city, putting it at risk of flooding as the earth beneath gradually disappears.
Dhaka is home to an estimated 18 million people, many of which are Bangladeshis who have fled coastal areas that are already experiencing rising sea levels and extreme floods.
Comment: Again, it is not rising sea levels that is the cause, but extensive groundwater extraction. It is clear that the journalists who wrote the article have been brainwashed into believing in global warming and melting polar ice and thus are unable to remember what they wrote half a paragraph before.
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
The city once occupied by US forces is now facing a new invader - slowly advancing water. Built on the sprawling Mekong Delta of rivers and swamps, Ho Chi Minh City has sunk nearly half a meter in 25 years.
In coastal areas, the over-exploitation is leading to the spread of saltwater. This intrusion is killing plants and hampering farming.
Comment: None of the above examples given by the authors support their assertions that it has something to do with rising sea levels.