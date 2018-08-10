© Jeff Pachoud/AFP



Two landslides close to the northern resort town of Courmayeur have killed one tourist and caused panic among many others, with over 100 people evacuated.The body of the man, 71, was recovered on Monday evening and firefighters were on Tuesday working to recover his wife's body, which they had identified as trapped under the vehicle, Corriere della Sera reported.A total of 123 people were evacuated from the valley, many transported by helicopter. The evacuees spent the night at a local golf club and on Tuesday morning the Val Ferret muncipality ordered the evacuation of approximately a further 200 people."At a certain point, the street disappeared, you couldn't make anything out anymore. You feel like an ant overwhelmed by the mountain," one of the evacuated visitors told La Stampa.The video below shows some of the damage caused to the area. Several nearby villages reported damage, and on Tuesday the main road to Val Ferret remained closed off.