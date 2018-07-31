"The way it works is that a U.S. importer pays the taxes to the customs duties or customs tariffs to the U.S. Treasury," Gold explained. "Of course, that's going to effect the sale price [and] whatever price at which the exporter sells to the importer is going to lower, because the importer has to pay duties in addition to paying the purchase price."

His decision will soon be copied by dozens of other US manufacturers who face the challenge of keeping profits high amid sharply higher costs.

"We haven't seen any pushback on the price," Lennox CEO Todd Bluedorn said on an investor call last week, although he probably should have added the word 'yet.' Bluedorn noted that he was not alone and all of his competitors have announced similar price increases.

Trump may be taking on fights with too many trading partners at once, said Bob Weber, a corn farmer in nearby Bellevue, Iowa. But Weber still turned out to watch Trump, for whom he voted, land on Air Force One.



"What he's doing is right but he might be doing too much at the same time," Weber said.

BJ Reeg, a farmer in nearby Bellevue, worries that trade tensions have hurt prices for the soybeans he grows and meat he produces from cattle.



"This trade war thing, it has to be done," Reeg said as he leaned on his silver pickup truck. "In the long run, it's gonna be good, if a guy can hang on."