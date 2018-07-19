© Sputnik / Stringer



Polish concerns over possible Russian military aggression make no sense, the country's former Prime Minister Leszek Miller has admitted in an interview with Sputnik.Allegations of a military threat posed by Russia are a central pretext for much of Polish foreign policy and make up an enormous portion of Polish political discourse. References to such a "Russian threat" have undergirded recent programs adopted to increase the capacity of the Polish army and "justify" the fact that Poland is already de-facto occupied by US and NATO troops under the pretext of defending "NATO's Eastern Flank" from "Russian aggression."Recently, Poland also officially proposed to allocate up to $2 billion to have an armored division of the United States stationed on its soil. This is a strange fact considering it is usually the foreign military which maintains upkeep costs for its occupation forces.For its part, Moscow has repeatedly stated that Russia will never attack any NATO country. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, NATO is aware that the Russians have no plans to attack anyone, but is taking advantage of such a pretext to position more military equipment and battalions near Russia's border."Nobody will dare to do it, either in Moscow, or in Washington or Brussels," Miller added.However, the US-led NATO alliance continues to pressure Russia by moving armed forces towards its border, and Poland continues to play the role of the main beachhead for US-NATO forces and warmongering in Europe.Moreover, comments such as Miller's are increasingly dangerous in "NATO's Eastern Flank." In May 2016, the Polish scholar and activist Mateusz Piskorski was imprisoned after he warned that the arrival of US and NATO troops in Poland would entail political repression against dissidents who speak out against aggravating relations with Russia.Comments such as Miller's offer a glimpse into the precarious situation of states such as Poland which go along with NATO's dangerous advance on Russia.