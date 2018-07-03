A terrifying wall of cloud has been caught on camera ominously rolling towards the shore.The freak event was snapped by Holly Belongie Marenger, a Michigan native who recorded the eerie cloud as it advanced steadily towards her and her family.It may have resembled an apocalyptic scene or a tsunami, but meteorologists believe the unusual spectacle was actually a 'shelf cloud'.Sharing pictures and videos of the cloud on Facebook, Ms Marenger said: 'So we just experienced the craziest thing ever.'In the distance it looked like a huge wave heading towards us so we decided to watch it come in.'As the cloud rumbled towards her, Ms Marenger claims the water level rapidly retreated, disappearing back by as much as 30 feet (10 metres).The enormous cloud spanned from horizon to horizon as it soaked up water from the lake.Despite filling with huge amount of water from the lake, the cloud did not rain when it eventually rolled over land.'We didn't get any rain but the wind was so strong when it hit shore you could hardly breath,' Ms Marenger wrote.According to her Facebook post, which has accrued several thousand likes and shares, the entire event lasted less than 10 minutes from start to finish.There are two types of arcus clouds - roll clouds and shelf clouds.Shelf clouds, like those captured in the video, are typically found along the leading edge of a super-cell thunderstorm.Only officially named last year, the new cloud species name is now being used by meteorologists around the world.Here, an enormous, tube-like cloud was seen over the skies of the US state, leaving residents bewildered.Images surfaced of the cylindrical cloud on Facebook, with some residents saying the ominous looking mass resembled a UFO.