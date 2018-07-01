© Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin

Syrian government forces have previously found medicaments and sophisticated equipment for the production of chemical weapons made in the West in abandoned terrorist bases., Syria's SANA news agency reported.The Syrian Arab Army has been conducting operations in Badia, clearing it of remnants of the Daesh terrorist group and preparing the region for civilians to return.. The latest such instance took place after the liberation of Douma, outside Damascus, when the Syrian army reportedly found chemical laboratories belonging to militants.According to a statement made by the Russian Defense Ministry last week, militant labs for the production of chemical weapons had been stocked with equipment of European and North American origin.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia