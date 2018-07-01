© Laszlo Balogh / Reuters



Three EU countries have denied reaching any final agreement with Germany on the return of migrants to the country of entry, despite Angela Merkel's claim she'd received "political consent" from 14 EU nations to strike such a deal.Similar statements have been produced by Poland and the Czech Republic, which also denied reaching any agreements on the matter.Earlier on Saturday, media reported that, during the EU summit, 14 European countries, including some outspoken opponents of German Chancellor's 'open door' policy, had allegedly "consented on a political level" to make a deal on taking migrants back.the document says, as quoted by Reuters.If the applicant moves to another EU state, that state may request the "country of the first entry" to take the applicant back. In practice, the "first entry" provision effectively means that the first country to actually register a migrant becomes ultimately responsible for them."It is impossible for a migrant to enter Hungary without entering an EU member earlier," Kovacs stated.While Hungary has an external border with a non-EU country, Serbia, the vast majority of migrants preferred to take the Mediterranean Sea route to Europe, landing in Greece or Italy.The looming EU deal on migrants is vastly perceived as "Merkel-saving," since her key ally and new Interior Minister Horst Seehofer threatened to start rejecting undocumented migrants at Germany's border. In the worst-case scenario, the disagreement between them might spell the end for 70-years-long union between Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Seehofer's Christian Social Union (CSU), which would effectively lead to the downfall of Germany's government and Chancellor.