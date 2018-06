Newly released research could strike a blow to the body-positivity movement because it shows that the normalization of larger body sizes is leading to increasing numbers of people underestimating their weight. Consequently, some individuals are not making an effort to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.The past few years have seen a rise in a movement called body positivity, which seeks to end fat shaming, increase self-esteem, and generally make people feel good in their own skin. Models like Ashley Graham and Iskra Lawrence have been at the forefront of this movement; Graham launched a best-selling size-inclusive swimwear line.However, this movement seems to have had a negative impact on our collective health.The researchers also learned that people with lower income were more affected by exposure to overweight bodies.The researchers suggested that the price of healthy foods was likely a contributing factor to those with lower incomes and suggested addressing those inequalities in an effort to curb the obesity crisis.