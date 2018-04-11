© jbdodane - Flickr



Major snowfalls from 1,500 m are scheduled from Thursday from 18:00 to Friday at 24:00 in the provinces of Ifrane, Beni Mellal, Midelt, Khenifra, Azilal, Al Haouz, Sefrou, Boulemane, Taza, El Hajeb, Ouarzazate, Tinghir and Taroudant.Heavy showers this Wednesday until midnight in the provinces of Taza, Sefrou, and Oujda. Heavy rains are also forecast from Thursday at 15h to Friday at 18h in the provinces of Tangier-Assilah, Larache, Kenitra, Ouazzane, Fahs-Anjra, Tetouan, Chefchaouen, Taounate, Taza, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Meknes, Fez, Moulay Yacoub, El Hajab, Sefrou, Rabat, Salé, Skhirat-Témara, Mohammedia, Casablanca, Ben Slimane, Ifrane, Khenifra, Beni Mellal, Azilal and Khemisset.Winds of up to 80 km/h (50 mile/hour) will be recorded until midnight this Wednesday in the provinces of Nador, Jerada, Taourirte, Guercif, Taza, Sefrou, Fez, Moulay Yacoub, Ifrane, Midelt, Boulemane, Figuig, Ourzazate, Errachidia, Taroudant and Assa-Zag and gusts of up to 80 K