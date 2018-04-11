© AFP 2018/ MANDEL NGAN



As the situation in Syria continues to escalate, US President Donald Trump has promised a "forceful" response to the alleged chemical attack in the town of Douma, located in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta.he told reporters adding that a response would be decided "shortly".Earlier, Trump promised "major decisions" after the US figures out who was responsible for the alleged attack in Douma - Russia, or Syria, or Iran, or "all of them together."During a meeting of the UN Security Council US envoy"We are beyond showing pictures of dead babies. We are beyond appeals to conscience. We have reached the moment when the world must see justice done," Haley said."The Russian regime, whose hands are all covered with the blood of Syrian children, cannot be ashamed by pictures of its victims. We've tried that before," she continued adding that "no civilized government would have anything to do with Assad's murderous regime."Does the US leadership really believe that Russia, Iran or Syria may have been interested in conducting a chemical attack in Douma, at the precise moment militants had almost agreed to surrender, in full view of all the mainstream media and Western powers censoriously studying their every step?This question remains unanswered.According to media reports, the Pentagon has presented Trump with various military options, such as a cruise missile strike or a massive airstrike on crucial Syrian facilities. According to Reuters, one of the options is the so-called multinational response, i.e. full-scale invasion, which may involve France, the UK and some other US allies.Meanwhile,Earlier, experts of the Russian Defense Ministry visited the parts of the town of Douma where the alleged chemical attack took place.The Russian military described photos of the chemical attack victims posted by the so-called White Helmets as fake.The situation is developing.