© Hasan Kırmızitaş/DHA-Depo Photos via AP

Jabhat al-Nusra and the Free Syrian Army are planning chemical attacks with the use of chlorine in areas under their control, according to the Russian Defense MinistryMoscow - Jabhat al-Nusra (a group outlawed in Russia) and the Free Syrian Army are planning chemical attacks with the use of chlorine in areas under their control, including Daraa's district of Al-Balad, the chief of Russia's center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria, Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, said on Friday."The ringleaders of Jabhat al-Nusra and the Free Syrian Army, which are acting together, are plotting explosions of makeshift chemical charges containing chlorine in a number of areas under their control, including Al Balad in Daraa," he said.Tipoffs about preparations being made for provocations in the south of Syria, including the use of chemical warfare agents, Yevtushenko said, had been received from the group Jaish Ahrar Al-Ashair, which has taken the government's side.Yevtushenko saidThe equipment for catching phony chemical attacks on camera is already in place and other preparations are on, he said.