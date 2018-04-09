Puppet Masters
Russian Defense Ministry warns al-Nusra, Free Syrian Army plotting chemical attacks in Syria
TASS
Fri, 06 Apr 2018 19:17 UTC
Jabhat al-Nusra and the Free Syrian Army are planning chemical attacks with the use of chlorine in areas under their control, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Moscow - Jabhat al-Nusra (a group outlawed in Russia) and the Free Syrian Army are planning chemical attacks with the use of chlorine in areas under their control, including Daraa's district of Al-Balad, the chief of Russia's center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria, Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, said on Friday.
"The ringleaders of Jabhat al-Nusra and the Free Syrian Army, which are acting together, are plotting explosions of makeshift chemical charges containing chlorine in a number of areas under their control, including Al Balad in Daraa," he said.
Tipoffs about preparations being made for provocations in the south of Syria, including the use of chemical warfare agents, Yevtushenko said, had been received from the group Jaish Ahrar Al-Ashair, which has taken the government's side.
Yevtushenko said "the militants plan to photograph and video the alleged effects of chemical weapons and show the clips to the public at large to blame government troops for civilians casualties, as well as to provide excuses for their own actions to disrupt ceasefire in Daraa."
The equipment for catching phony chemical attacks on camera is already in place and other preparations are on, he said.
Comrade Wolf knows who to eat, and he eats without listening to anyone.
- Vladimir Putin
The UN having an emergency meeting about this bullshit. How very comforting I don't think. Just more and more bullshit. And why is the UK rep...
sorry to say, but this is the new stuff which will be under every x-mas tree the few next years. (but yes, also a bit scary).
sorry to point to the obvious; this is no news.
Well, all this BS , America's number export, has surely put the finishing touch on any possible luke warm Putin/Trump relationship. So, the...
well. when majority of people are voting for an old outdated fart to lead, that is exactly what they get.
Comment: The chemical attack happened just as the Russians warned it would. And yet, Trump and apparently the entire Western hemisphere believed that Assad decided to go crazy and gas his own people with no benefit for his cause whatsoever and inviting Western military intervention this way. Make no mistake - the recent attack in Douma was a false flag attack, and all the lies spun around it are no better than the ones that lead us into the war on Iraq. See also: