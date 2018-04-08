© Andrew Kelly / Reuters



The New York fire department has dispatched dozens of units and over 120 firefighters to tackle a four-alarm blaze that erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan.One person has died after suffering serious injuries in the blaze, while four firefighters received non-life-threatening injuries, the New York City fire department said. FDNY crews were called to the 50th floor of the building on Fifth Avenue shortly before 6pm Saturday.Thirty-six units and 126 firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire. People have been evacuated from the building.The extent and the severity of the fire was not immediately clear. "Smoke and debris," one eyewitness wrote next to his video post of the fire, which shows smoke rising above Manhattan."Fire dept throwing anti-flame powder. Seems controlled, though with semi-extensive damage to floor and at least three offices," Michael Lukiman noted."My Navy friend Kent Sasagawa and I had been in the tower minutes before, as some personnel rushed by us into the Fire Command room. We thought nothing of it," Michael Lukiman said on Twitter. "Walking out and around the block, we saw people spectating. Looking up, the flames just started to appear."Melania Trump and Barron Trump are both in Washington, DC, according to the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, NBC New York reports. Meanwhile,"Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!" Trump tweeted.Saturday's fire at Trump Tower follows an incident three months ago, when a minor fire broke out in a cooling tower on the roof of the building. In the January 8 incident, two people were treated for minor injuries.