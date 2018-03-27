Earth Changes
Boy killed by family pit bull terrier in Converse, Texas
San Antonio Express-News
Sun, 25 Mar 2018 12:27 UTC
A Bexar County Sheriff's Office statement said the boy, identified later as Noah Trevino by the Bexar County Medical Examiner, was airlifted to an area hospital in serious life-threatening condition after being found with his neck in the jaws of the large, mixed-breed dog. The incident occurred in the backyard of Trevino's home on the 8900 block of Twincreek Farm.
Sheriff's Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez said the family freed Trevino from the dog's hold and began performing CPR until deputies arrived and took over.
Trevino was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The dog is reportedly in the custody of Bexar County Animal Control and is expected to be euthanized.
The last reported fatal dog attack in San Antonio occurred in 2014 when two mixed-breed pit bulls crawled under a fence and attacked Petra Aguirre, 83, while she fed her cats.
According to a previous report in the San Antonio Express-News, in the past fiscal year there were 15 dog attacks in San Antonio resulting in serious bodily injury requiring hospitalization, and 36 dogs were deemed dangerous. This fiscal year, starting in October, nine serious bodily injury cases have occurred and ACS has deemed 23 dogs dangerous.
In January, Alphonso McCloud was sentenced to four years in prison and Stanyelle Miles-McCloud received 10 years of probation after being convicted of a dangerous dog attack that caused serious bodily injury. The couple's pit bull, Bully, attacked neighbor, Doris Mixon Smith, whose arm was ripped off under her elbow and face suffered massive injuries.
Comment: See also this other report of a similar recent attack: Woman mauled to death by at least one of her pit bull terriers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.