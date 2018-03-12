A tiger terrorised a Siberian village roaming the streets and killing fierce guard dogs before dragging them away to feed her hungry cubs.Parents were afraid to let their children out of the house even to go to school on dark mornings as she 'was not afraid of street lights, or people shouting'.Rangers sedated and captured the endangered animal amid fears locals in the village of Aleksey-Nikolskoye, north of Vladivostok, would shoot her.A search immediately started for her cubs and two females, aged six or seven months old, were found and reunited with their mother.Now they have been reunited in a large fenced compound, and the mother is being encouraged to hunt deer to prepare her to return to the wild with her offspring.She is being 'retrained' at the PRNCO Tiger Centre to understand deer, elk and boars are more her thing than dogs.The plan is to release the animals into a more remote area of the Primorye region in the Russian far east, well away from villages and dogs.'Rangers believe she can revert to being a wild tigress, not creeping into villages for her next lunch,' they said.'It is the first time such an operation has been mounted.'Siberian or Amur tigers are the world's largest species of cat, numbering only 550 in the wild.Their future was thrown into doubt by poaching but Vladimir Putin led efforts to save them.