Syria's deputy foreign minister says militants plan a chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta on Sunday, will highlight the female victims and then pin the blame on Damascus. He accused the West of "only wanting to believe terrorists."The performance is thought to be scheduled for March 11," Deputy Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, told journalists in Damascus.Earlier this week, the White Helmets, a self-proclaimed civil defense group, accused the Syrian government of staging a chlorine attack that affected 30 residents of Eastern Ghoutaa militant-held suburb of Damascus wrecked by intense fighting in the past month.Mekdad also railed against a report by the UN Syria Commission, made public on Tuesday, which accused government forces of using chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta in the six months prior to January 15."Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons () specialists are appointed by the West and don't want to know the truth," said Mekdad.This is despite us finding plenty of chemical weapon labs in formerly rebel-held areas. We have mentioned this plenty of times, but the West only wants to believe terrorists."Mekdad complained that, even when faced with hard evidence, experts refuse to attribute ownership of the weapons stocks to anti-government fighters and willThe international community should take responsibility and investigate the warning of the potential chemical attack before it's too late, Mohammed Serkal, UN Coordinator for the group Salam for Democracy and Human Rights, told RT. He asserted that investigators must examinein the war-torn enclave near Damascus."The international organizations, they should not have any excuse not to go into Syria and investigate this matter, because this is a serious issue and a serious crime,"Serkal told RT. "They have no excuse not to go in and find out who is using this."Serkal also noted that most of the previous cases involving chemical weapons use in Syria suspiciously coincided with Russia's efforts to bring peace to the country, and warned of the danger of a false-flag use of chemical weapons in the "densely populated" Damascus suburb where "civilians are being used as human shields."Whenever there is a Human Rights Council meeting or Security Council meeting, prior to this we see these kinds of attacks," Serkal noted. "I believe this kind of pattern that takes place is just to divert the current peace talk[s] led by Russia into resolving this matter, especially in [the] East Ghouta issue."With Russian air support, Syrian forces have, in recent days, made major advances into Eastern Ghouta, held by anti-government forces since 2012. The government has called on the competing Islamist groups to surrender, release civilians, and stop the shelling of the rest of Damascus, which, according to Russian observers, has resulted in the death of one civilian and nine casualties in the past 24 hours.