After the European Superfreeze which the media termed The Beast from the East to avoid talking about Arctic temperatures in March in Southern Europe, the animal die offs are staggering along with the crops. Hundreds of thousands of starfish wash up with countless other types of sea life, sheep buried in snow drifts are being rescued by the tens of thousands as thousands already froze. Vegetable production from Spain to New Zealand being lost due to freak strong weather events sweeping the globe.