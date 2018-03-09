February is the shortest month of the year, but it may have felt like the longest month because of record cold, snow, and wind.The phrase "a real Montana winter" is used to describe how tough Montana winters were. Well, February 2018 is a time your children could one day be telling their grandchildren about "a real Montana winter."The coldest temperature for the entire state in February was -46 north of Havre on Feb. 12.. Not a record, but worth noting the incredible wind chill of -68 registered north of Hingham.But it wasn't just cold and snowy, the wind was brutal. Record strong wing was set near East Glacier on the Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 of more than 70 mph. On Feb. 13, Cut Bank and Great Falls set a record of average daily wind speed. On Feb. 16, Dillon recorded its strongest wind gust ever in February of 63 mph.