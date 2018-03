The illegal Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights has now been in place for more than 50 years. This substantial territory, part of southern Syria, was conquered by Israeli occupation forces in the 1967war.In 1981, in defiance of the United Nations and international law, Israel annexed the Golan Heights. This move - unrecognised even by Israel's allies - was intended to solidify Israel's de facto control of the occupied Syrian territory, giving it a gloss of legalistic self-recognition. What's more, over the past few years Israel has used the cover of the long-running and bloody war in Syria to expand its control of the Golan, far into the rest of the south of its neighbour's sovereign territory; it wants as much control as possible.As I wrote here last summer , Israel is now establishing a buffer zone in the south of Syria, extending from the Golan.Read: Israel suffers major setback in Syria That summer we learned that Israel was supporting a "border force" rebel group between the Golan and the rest of Syria to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars. In the years prior to that, Israel had worked to support Al-Qaeda-linked groups in the south of Syria.The latest news is that Israel's arming of proxy forces in Syria seems to be escalating.The groups in question all report a recent increase in Israeli aid. This comes in the wake of various states, including Jordan and the US, scaling down their armament operations in Syria. As Haaretz reported, "In January, the Trump administration closed the operations center the CIA ran in Amman, the Jordanian capital, which coordinated aid to rebel organisations in southern Syria.The Israeli aim here seems to be twofold.- the Syrian regime's allies - away from the boundary line of the Golan.Read: Israel will never go to war with Syria or Iran to promote its official strategic objective in the region;Weakening Syria and its allies, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran, is an important goal for Israel and its superpower backer, the United States.The buffer zone that Israel is stealthily attempting to extend as much as 40 kilometres further into Syria is being achieved through front groups posing as supposedly "non-governmental" aid organisations, as well as covering the salaries of rebel fighters and sending funding to buy arms.These bogus "civil society aid" groups backed by Israel in the south of Syria - extending its Golan occupation - are a front.Between 1982 and 2000, Israel illegally occupied the south of Lebanon. After the 1982 invasion - which reached as far as Beirut - Israel withdrew to a "buffer" zone in southern Lebanon. Instead of occupying the zone with Israeli soldiers, much of the work was handled by Lebanese proxy forces.Israel illegally occupied the south of Lebanon until 2000, when the resistance led by Hezbollah drove out the main Israeli proxy, the so-called South Lebanon Army. Today, Israel is attempting to establish what is, in all but name, a "South Syria Army". Whether it succeeds is questionable but, as the history of Lebanon shows, even if it does, Israel is unlikely to maintain control in the long run.